Attendees set to enjoy murder mystery event in Burnham 

Attendees are set to be thrilled with a murder mystery play this weekend at Burnham Park Hall.

The performance, officially named ‘Murder at Burnham Spa’ and staged by Burnham Amateur Dramatics, will see attendees split into teams, meeting all the characters and working out clues, in a bid to track down the killer.

They will have an opportunity to interact with the cast and answer questions, and enjoy a ploughman’s style dinner, all before the murderer is finally revealed and the winning teams announced.

Attendees can also come dressed for the occasion in spa-style attire, consisting of a dressing gown and slippers.

Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall, said: “We hope that this year’s event is just as successful and people come out to experience a slightly different form of entertainment, all provided by local people who have a passion for drama and performing.”

The play is set to take place on Saturday and be repeated on Sunday at 7pm at Burnham Park Hall.

Tickets cost £20 each and can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burnhampark