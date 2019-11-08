Mini-scientists enjoy experiments at Halloween Science day in Burnham

A group of 30 mini-scientists enjoyed taking part in a host of experiments at Burnham Library’s Halloween Science Day last Thursday.

The day, organised by librarian Jackie Brough, saw youngsters aged between three and 12, and most of their parents, take on eight different experiments.

A proven favourite was the Skittles experiment, which included putting different coloured skittles around the edge of a plate, and pouring water in, eventually leaving triangles of different colours.

Another popular experiment was The Melting Eggs, which saw individuals pour vinegar on bicarbonate of soda eggs, made by Jackie, in a bid to reveal the hidden penny with a Halloween-themed plastic shape inside. To polish off the experiment, salt was added to make the penny look brand new again.

Other experiments included glow in the dark ice cubes, catching the Halloween shape inside the bubble, making paper ghosts stand and making tin cans roll using balloons and static electricity, making eerie sounds using paper cups and wool and Cartesian divers.

An elephant pumpkin trick brought the experiments to a close, with individuals adding yeast and hydrogen peroxide to toothpaste and rapidly squirting it into a carved pumpkin.

This led to an exothermic reaction, in which the toothpaste became foam and squirted out of the pumpkin, giving the illusion of an elephant.

Paula Prince, a helper at the event, said: “It was a fantastic morning.

“The kids faces were amazing and all of them said thank you when it was over and said how much fun they had. So I think we can safely say that it was a huge success!”