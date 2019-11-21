Burnham residents to quiz candidates ahead of General Election

03:00PM, Thursday 21 November 2019
Residents will have the chance to quiz candidates set to stand in the upcoming General Election, at a Hustings event tomorrow.
The meeting at Burnham Park Hall will be chaired by the newly appointed vicar of St Peter’s Church, Rev. Janet Minkkinen.
Doors will open at 7pm, with the meeting running between 7.30pm and 9pm.
A hustings refers to a meeting in which all candidates standing in a General Election attend to explain why they believe they should be elected and also take questions from a panel.
The current candidates standing are:
Attendees who wish to submit questions should send them to: vicar@stpetersburnham.org
