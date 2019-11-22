Pupils paid visit by Pudsey as they dress up for Children in Need

Pudsey bear paid a visit to a primary school in Burnham on Friday as pupils dressed up to raise money for the Children in Need appeal.

Lent Rise School, Coulson Way, has partnered with the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches for the last three years to support the BBC’s annual fund-raising event.

Staff asked pupils to dress as ‘someone who inspires them’, tying in with Anti-Bullying Week, which occurred at the same time.

A group of year six students, known as Team Pudsey – Pudsey is the mascot fronting the Children in Need appeal – helped organise and promote the day, running stalls selling Pudsey merchandise after school on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The items were sourced by the Rotary club, which also brought Pudsey in to visit.

The school raised just over £1,200 for Children in Need.

Rachael Small, deputy headteacher, said: “The children were absolutely delighted to meet Pudsey and this was a wonderful way to celebrate the efforts of Team Pudsey who took on the project of planning, marketing and selling.

“We are very proud of our children and the dedication they put in to support this fantastic cause.

“The children took the theme of ‘someone who inspires me’ very seriously.

“As well as footballers and musicians, we had key figures from history, children dressing as their parents and, perhaps most heartwarmingly for our staff, some dressed up as their teachers.”