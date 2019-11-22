Attendees enjoy first educational session at Burnham Speakers

A group spent the evening learning how to improve their public speaking at a Burnham Speakers meeting earlier this month.

The new club, which launched last month, was started by Nick Bailey, 62, and Debra Wallace, 55, of the international non-profit organisation Toastmasters, which helps individuals improve their public speaking and leadership skills.

Meetings take place every first and third Wednesday of the month in Burnham Park Hall, and are led by a different Toastmaster each time.

The meeting on Wednesday, November 6 gave an insight into how to deal with nerves in public speaking.

This was followed by two timed speeches and a host of one to two-minute impromptu speeches based on questions such as ‘how would you spend £3,000 in one day?’

President Nick Bailey said: “I was pleased to see so many new guests at all these meetings. It just shows there are lots of people in the Slough and Burnham area that are looking for the opportunity to practice the speaking skills we offer new members.”