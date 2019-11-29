St Peter's Church in Burnham set to hold community carol service

The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches is set to bring some festive spirit to the village with a community carol service on Tuesday.

The service, held at St Peter’s Church, will be conducted by Reverend Janet Minkkinen from 7.30pm.

Attendees will hear readings delivered by various representatives of organisations in the area, enjoy carols and music from the St Peter’s Gore Ringers, Sing4You Choir, the Burnham Concert Band, and choirs from St Peter’s Church and Priory Junior Schools.

Mince pies and hot drinks donated by the Rotary Club will also be provided.