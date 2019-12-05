Elderly woman from Burnham threatened with legal action over parking fine

An 83-year-old woman has issued a warning after being threatened with legal action over a parking fine – despite trying to pay for it.

Janet Bradley, from Cippenham, visited Burnham Health Centre in January and received a parking fine.

The pensioner said she had tried to put in her registration at the surgery, but said the computer had not issued confirmation before she had to rush to her appointment, so she was unsure whether it had gone through.

She received a fine from the car park management company Civil Enforcement Ltd and sent off a cheque to pay it, with a transaction of £60 appearing on her bank statement.

But she has since received various letters from the company and debt collectors, and is being threatened with legal action.

She said she has been unable to resolve the issue with the company despite attempts to contact it.

Janet said: “I’m thinking of other people who may be going through the same thing. Perhaps who live on their own and have a bit of a nervous disposition.

“I just think it’s not right.”

Civil Enforcement Ltd could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

Roger Herbert, practice manager at Burnham Health Centre, said: “I’m perfectly happy to make enquiries on her behalf to try and resolve the matter.”