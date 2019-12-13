Burnham Park Hall to host gift and craft market on Saturday

09:00AM, Friday 13 December 2019
Attendees are set to be offered a range of gifts to choose from as the annual Burnham Park Hall Gift and Craft Market returns on Saturday.
The free-to-enter event, running between 11am and 3pm, will see visitors browse more than 30 stalls, ranging from gifts to crafts.
Youngsters will also get the chance to visit Santa’s Grotto and greet his reindeer Donna and Blitzen in the courtyard.
Visitors can also enjoy some festive mulled wine and mince pies at the bar.
A visit to Santa’s Grotto will cost £3.50 per child including a gift.
