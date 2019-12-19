Hundreds enjoy festive fun at Christmas Market in Burnham

06:00PM, Thursday 19 December 2019
More than 500 people flocked to Burnham Park Hall to visit Santa and buy some last-minute gifts on Saturday as the annual Christmas gift and craft market returned.
Attendees enjoyed mulled wine and got the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto and greet his reindeer in the courtyard at the event.
Youngsters and their parents were also treated to some additional photo opportunities at the snow machine.
More than 20 stall-holders were on hand, selling a wide variety of items including candles, clothing, jewellery, paintings, handmade knitted items, a cake stall and homemade chutneys.
The gift and craft market, which was run for its 7th year on Saturday, was organised by Burnham Park Hall in a bid to encourage Christmas spirit within the local community.
Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall, said: “Our annual Christmas gift and craft market is one of our
favourite events of the year, it is always well attended and it’s lovely to see local people enjoying themselves, popping in to say ‘hi’ to Santa and his reindeer and getting those last minute Christmas gifts.”
