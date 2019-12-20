Guests enjoy murder mystery play at Burnham Park Hall

Attendees enjoyed a suspense-filled murder mystery play at Burnham Park Hall last month.

The production, called ‘Murder at Burnham Spa’, was staged by Burnham Amateur Dramatics and saw 50 people attend each night to witness the scenes unfold and work out clues in a bid to catch the murderer.

Guests were split into teams and gained the chance to interact with cast members while also enjoying a ploughman’s style dinner.

The play, which came to a close with the suspects being questioned and the culprit finally being named, had a different outcome each night.

Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall, said: “The Murder at Burnham Spa was a huge success, it was great to see the guests becoming so immersed in the story line. It was a fun evening of entertainment that was well received by all who attended.”