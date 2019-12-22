Guests enjoy entertainment at annual Burnham Senior's Community Christmas Party

About 90 community members of retirement age enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment, food and carols at the annual Senior’s Community Christmas Party on Wednesday.

The event, at Burnham Grammar School, was organised by Lisa Pope of Burnham Health Promotion Trust (BHPT) with the school’s sixth form administer and student support officer Becca Moore.

Guests were treated to mince pies, cakes and other refreshments while also enjoying carol singing, a Christmas quiz and bingo.

The event also saw two sixth formers perform a spectacular dance routine for the guests, most of whom came from community groups such as The Monday Club, Burnham Men in Sheds, Singing for the Memory, Forget Me Not care home and Burnham 50 & Beyond (B-FAB).

Each guest also got to take home a gift box, put together by students from across the school, which included items such as chocolates, gloves, scarves and books, at the event which has been running for more than 10 years.

Lisa Pope, executive assistant to the CEO, said: “We had so many lovely responses at the end. The [sixth form] students do all the entertainment. They do the tea and coffee runs, they get the food to the tables, and they actually have students sitting at the tables, talking to guests so it's a real intergenerational thing, it's really done for that reason.

“There are a lot of people that are living by themselves, that perhaps wouldn't get out and don't necessarily interact with younger people and vice versa, there are a lot of younger people that perhaps don't have older people in their families anymore and so it's getting them together.”

“I thought it went exceptionally well, every year it seems to get better. The students put an awful lot of effort into it and they are really focused.”

Becca said: “We had the pleasure of hosting the annual BGS Seniors Christmas Party yesterday and it was a resounding success.

“Every year, this event is the highlight in the school calendar and we are all fully aware that for some guests, this is the event they all want to be invited to.

“I do hope that we can continue this wonderful party every year so that we can work with the local community to bring together people of all ages and we wish them all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2020.”