Burnham Grammar School rebuild given 'conditional permission'

03:00PM, Thursday 09 January 2020
Plans to rebuild part of a grammar school have been given conditional permission by South Bucks District Council.
The application proposes the demolition of an existing building at Burnham Grammar School and the construction of a three-storey building incorporating landscaping, hard-standing, drainage infrastructure and a sub-station.
The plans include the relocation of outdoor sport facilities and the removal of some trees.
In its decision notice, the council gave permission, subject to a list of conditions including that the work must begin no later than three years from the issuing of this notice, and a scheme of landscaping and ecological enhancements needs to be submitted for approval.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.