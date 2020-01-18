Transport for Buckinghamshire launches new speed awareness module

A new online e-learning module created to raise drivers’ awareness of the speed limit has been launched by Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB).

The module, which focuses on the users’ type of vehicle and the type of road they are driving on, also includes information on hazard perception, tips to help drivers stay within the speed limit and stopping distances.

Throughout the month, TfB will be looking closely at speed, in conjunction with the National Police Chiefs’ Council national speed campaign, while the road safety team will also will also be working with the joint operations unit from Hampshire & Thames Valley Police and Bucks Fire and Rescue to promote the campaign.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport Mark Shaw said: "Following the success of the winter driving module last year, I am pleased to say that the new speeding module is just as informative and beneficial to all road users. I would encourage all drivers to complete it to help them recognise the speed limit on different types of roads.

The module can be found at www.buckscc.gov.uk/speeding