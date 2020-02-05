Artists to hold exhibition to fundraise for Australian bushfires

An art exhibition to raise funds for those affected by the Australian bushfires is being hosted by a collection of artists in Burnham on Saturday, February 15.

The exhibition, organised by artists Sarah Lawman of Ascot and Liza Lambert from Cippenham, who both have family in Australia, is set to feature their artwork alongside the creations of 12 other artists.

Sarah said: “I have family out there and I was completely overwhelmed by what they were going through.

“So I just put something on social media and said what I was going to be doing and then Liza popped up and said she would be happy to do the same.”

The artist and art teacher, who runs workshops with her business SL Art, said she then discussed putting on an exhibition with Liza, who got permission from her boss, Peter Wilkes at the Oberon Art gallery in Burnham, to hold the event at the premises.

Liza said: “Watching it on the news and over Christmas and seeing it was just devastating.

“ I’ve got family out in Australia and I love my animals.”

The evening, which is set to run from 6.30pm to 9pm at the gallery, will include painting, pottery, photography, printed work and crafted work.

A portion of the proceeds from any artwork sold is set to go towards charities in Australia, which include the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie and The New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Sarah added: “It’s not about us necessarily selling our artwork but it’s about raising enough money so we can support these individuals who have lost everything.

“My heart’s breaking every time, it’s heart-wrenching.

“It’s to raise more awareness.

“The collaboration and community spirit that we can all bring as artists, it brings us all together but also the community.

Liza said: “It’s nice to get local artists in and it’s just nice to be able to do something to give back.

“It combines the two things I absolutely love – art and animals.”

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/

487990678796590/