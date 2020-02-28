More than 200 attendees enjoy Cliveden Spring Gathering in Burnham

More than 200 visitors spent the day learning what the future holds for a National Trust site at a spring gathering event.

Teams at Cliveden, like the visitor experience and the garden team, set out their stalls at Burnham Park Hall to showcase their work and explain what they do. Each stall also provided an interactive activity to engage the public.

Attendees were treated to three talks, including 2020 at Cliveden, which discussed the site’s history and its future infrastructure plans.

Mark Bradshaw, National Trust’s general manager at Cliveden, said: “It was a great success.

“It was an opportunity to connect not only with our supporters but with the local community too.”

The event was held on Friday, February 7.