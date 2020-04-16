App matching volunteers to vulnerable created by Burnham developer

A software engineer who lives in Burnham has created an app that matches volunteers up with vulnerable people who need help doing their shopping.

Emergency.Runnr is a web-based application co-created by Burnham resident Leah Cohen.

The app, which she and co-founder Luke Hogan designed over a weekend and launched less than two weeks ago, lets vulnerable and elderly people enter their shopping lists, and then pairs them up with a volunteer who will do their shopping and deliver it to them.

Once the shopping has been done, the user can pay the cost of the supplies directly to the volunteer via PayPal.

After the first week, the application had already had more than 90 sign-ups, mostly in Maidenhead.

Leah, whose father is also involved with several Maidenhead and Burnham charities, said: “We built this in a weekend to help people who are really unable to leave their homes.

“It’s also for volunteers who had hoped to help people but didn’t know how.

“It’s rewarding to see something you have made helping people. My dad is involved in the charity community around Maidenhead and I have been brought up to try and help people.”

To use the app, all people need to do to get started is enter their phone number, and then they can either request an order or sign up to complete a delivery.

The idea is for volunteers to deliver shopping on the same day that an order is made.

To get started with either volunteering or making an order, visit emergency.runnr.io

The website also features a simple video tutorial on how to use the application.