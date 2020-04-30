Taplow travel agent sets up Facebook group to help local businesses during coronavirus outbreak

A Taplow-based travel agent has set up a Facebook group for local businesses in a bid to get them to connect and support each other through the coronavirus outbreak.

The Business Nation Maidenhead and Burnham was started on Tuesday, March 31 by Janet Lacey and has more than 135 members from a range of different professions.

The group was set up as part of UK-wide initiative, The Business Nation, which was started by the owners of the franchise Not Just Travel.

Janet, who is a franchisee and runs Not Just Travel Berkshire, said: “Business Nation was set up by two of the entrepreneurs who started the travel organisation that I’m part of.

“[They came up with this idea], looking at this dreadful time that we are going through and how we can pull people in a local area – entrepreneurs, businesses – how we can help people connect with each other in order to support each other during this really tricky, uncertain time.

“[We want] to help businesses grow, to solidify, to help each other to share knowledge, to share learnings, to share ideas and to grow as a solid local group so very much about small and medium sized businesses.”

Group posts include the latest information on the Government furlough scheme, ways to ‘solidify your digital marketing practices’, types of financial support for small businesses and coaching on mindfulness and ways of ‘keeping healthy mentally’.

Janet said: “I think this is a really good idea and I think it’s a bit different from other stuff that is out there, other business networking which is more about selling yourself,

promoting yourself and building your leads and getting referrals and things.

“This is not about that, this is about supporting and connecting and being in this whole thing together and what I was really surprised about though was how quickly it took off.”

To view the group visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/the.business.nation.maidenheadandburnham/