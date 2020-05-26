MP Joy Morrissey calls first six months in the job the 'greatest honour' of her life

Beaconsfield’s new MP has reflected on her first six months in the job, calling it the ‘greatest honour’ of her life.

MP Joy Morrissey won the Beaconsfield seat, which covers Burnham and Marlow, for the Conservatives in December 2019, taking over from Dominic Grieve, who lost his seat on the night.

Marking her first six months as MP in June, Mrs Morrissey, said: “I’ve loved being in the constituency, it’s just been incredible.”

The MP said that some of her work has included, trying to ‘get better communication with transport links’, trying to get extra money from the Government for potholes and supporting Burnham’s High Street and schools.

Fly-tipping, school places and school transport are some of the issues Mrs Morrissey says she has come across in the constituency.

“I think [for] people in Burnham it’s been a bit tricky because of where they fall in the catchment area so I just want to make sure that I’m speaking and being a loud voice for their needs.”

Mrs Morrissey has thanked various community groups as well as ‘hero of the area’ Cllr Dev Dhillon, for their work in helping their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that she spent time at the beginning of the pandemic ensuring businesses in the constituency were getting the grants and ‘support in their full entitlement’.

“We have more self-employed in my constituency than anywhere else in the country so I really was focused on the self-employed, small businesses and I think for us in the constituency, the coronavirus job retention scheme was great,” she said.

Mrs Morrissey added that some of her national work has included High Speed 2 (HS2), and serving as a PPS for the foreign office – helping to get 1.3million British nationals back to the country.

The former Ealing councillor, who prior to becoming an MP spent a lot of time working with vulnerable families of domestic violence, said one of the things she’s ‘most proud of’ was being able to speak and advocate for an amendment to the Domestic Abuse Bill which ‘allows for priority need housing allocation for those fleeing domestic abuse.’

Her future plans include: ‘sorting out the school places issues’ in Burnham, ‘hopefully getting all the British

nationals home’, making sure ‘that the film industry is represented’, and focusing on helping those who are elderly who [still need] continued support even after’ the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.