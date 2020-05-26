Multi-faith project to help community reflect on coronavirus outbreak launches in Burnham

A multi-faith project giving residents a chance to reflect on the coronavirus outbreak has been launched in Burnham.

The Labyrinth Project, started by the Burnham Resilience Group (BRG), which was set up as an independent group by parish councillor Adam Prince to support the Burnham community during the outbreak, encourages

residents to paint a stone depicting anything reflecting their journey during the pandemic.

Ideas for decorating the stone include painting the name of someone you lost during the crisis, paying tribute to an individual who has been ‘important to you’ during the outbreak, such as a nurse, or painting it using a favourite colour.

The painted stones, which measure about 10cm, will be used to build a labyrinth in the village after the lockdown, providing a place for the community to visit and reflect, mourn or remember.

The project is being supported by a range of faith and community groups including Maidenhead Gurdwara, Burnham Parish Council, St Peter’s Church, and Burnham Community Association (BCA).

Charlotte Cottenham, communications officer at Burnham Parish Council who sits on the steering group for the BRG, said: “It’s so everyone can have their own way of remembering that period of time and it can also stand there so, later on down the line, kids can learn what it means and what happened.”

The labyrinth will be open for the public at all times. Further details of where to drop off stones will be given once the lockdown has concluded.

Group members are also running and walking 100km a week as their part of their contribution to a fundraiser set up for the community.

The challenge sees Burnham Parish Council clerk Annie Arscott, Charlotte and Cllr Prince run and walk 100km each week between them.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up on Thursday, April 2, by the Burnham Resilience Group, in response to those wanting to make a donation, has currently raised more than £640 for the Burnham Neighbourhood Fund.

The funds will be used ‘for the health and welfare of the Burnham community’. The money is being used for a range of projects, including activity packs for the community.

To view the fundraiser visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ burnham-resilience

'Just Say Hi'

The Burnham Resilience Group (BRG) have also started the ‘Just Say Hi’ project encouraging residents in the village to contact their neighbours and check up on them.

Charlotte said: “We have our volunteers but we really want to make sure that old people have got the care that they need and we know that sometimes elderly people might not trust

us or know who these volunteers are and not really trust them.

“So we thought if we got the neighbours to print out these sheets and put them through their neighbour’s doors and say ‘hi this is whoever’ they might recognise that name

and feel a bit more comfortable with asking them for help.

“Because now we are finding out through other people about people that needed help that wouldn’t raise it with us.”

Visit https://burnham parish.gov.uk/just-say-hi