    • Man hospitalised after suffering 'puncture wound' in Burnham Park attack

    An 18-year-old man was hospitalised following an altercation with a group of males in Burnham Park on Sunday.

    Police were called to the scene at 6.55pm.

    The victim suffered a puncture wound to his lower back and bruising to his head and had to be taken to hospital.

    He has since been discharged.

    No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200153493 or make a report online by visiting www.thamesvalley.police.uk.

    Burnham

