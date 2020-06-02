Burnham bellringer spends lockdown ringing to fundraise for Parkinson's UK

A bellringer from Burnham is spending the lockdown ringing to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Cliff Blundell is ringing six hand bells 26 times each day throughout May as part of the 2.6 challenge to ‘save the UK’s charities’.

The challenge sees people come up with activities based around the numbers 26 (inspired by a marathon length) or 2.6 for charity during the pandemic.

Cliff, 90, who first learnt to ring 75 years ago and is both a handbell ringer and a tower bell ringer, said he has been learning to ring six bells, with three in each hand, during the lockdown.

He said: “I’d found a seminar on the web which explains how to hold the bells and I have been practising ringing set changes.”

Cliff, who was the chairman of the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Branch of Parkinson’s UK ‘for a number of years’, is aiming to raise £2,600 for the charity to help towards further research into the disease.

He said: “Like all charities, [it is] pretty severely hit by having to cancel all manner of fundraising activities and it is still not possible to cure Parkinson’s and therefore more research is needed and people need to be supported by volunteers and by fundraising.

“I feel it is very important that we do as much as possible to help people who are living with Parkinson’s.”

Cliff, who rang bells with his wife Angela for more than 60 years before she passed away in March, said the challenge is also celebrating their years of ringing both tower and hand bells together.

“I am thrilled that so many people are being so generous in helping me to raise this money to help people living with Parkinson’s and I thank them all,” he said.

“I would be very thrilled if I raised £2,600,” he said.

Cliff has currently raised more than £1,200. To view his fundraiser visit:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=CliffBlundell&pageUrl=1