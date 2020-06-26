Bucks councillors defer plans to continue digging at East Burnham Quarry

Plans to continue mineral extraction and landfilling at East Burnham Quarry have been deferred by councillors after concerns were raised by nearby residents.

The application, made by Summerleaze, seeks permission to extend the time limit for mineral extraction and landfilling at Allerds Road, Burnham, from December 2020 to December 2024 and the time limit for restoration work from December 2021 to December 2025.

Speaking at Buckinghamshire Council’s strategic sites committee meeting on Thursday, June 11, planning case officer James Suter said the application had received objections, largely concerning dust, noise and lorry movements.

He outlined proposed conditions to reduce noise, citing a requirement to keep the haul road free of potholes and to implement a wall to act as a barrier for the noise.

Voicing her concerns at the meeting, Linda Bennett, who lives nearby, said: “I do not object to the Summerleaze extension if adequate conditions are attached.

“The impact of the noise and dust from the wheel spinner and banging tailgates from up to 190 lorry movements a day is horrendous and upsetting.

“The peaceful enjoyment of our home is a basic human right. Four more years without remedy is simply cruel.”

Commenting on the application, Cllr Richard Newcombe (Con, Wendover and Halton), said: “We are really being asked to impose misery and suffering upon certain members of the public for the public good, as it were.”

He added that the application ‘ought to be’ deferred to enable officers to talk further to Summerleaze about how they might assist residents.

Cllr George Sandy (Ind, Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow) called for conditions to be ‘strengthened’; improvements to the acoustic barrier, haul road, and changes to the speed limit were needed to help reduce noise and dust, he said.

“I think, if all those conditions were firmly cemented into the application and approval of it, I have a feeling that we might get where the residents who are currently very upset about this, might be moderately happy,” he said.

Planning officers recommended the application be approved but councillors voted for a motion to defer, providing officers with more time to discuss the application further with Summerleaze and to strengthen conditions.