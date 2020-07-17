More than 260 attendees enjoy Lockdown Inside-Out Online Festival 2020

More than 260 attendees enjoyed a day of singing, dancing and creative arts at the Lockdown Inside-Out Online Festival 2020 on Saturday, June 27.

The virtual festival, which was originally the idea of artist Sarah Lawman of Ascot, and evolved as part of the creative arts Facebook group Blank Canvas Artist Collective, stemmed from wanting to carry out another event, following the success of the Australian bushfire fundraiser exhibition in Burnham in February.

The event, which aimed to support creative artists and their communities, saw 27 acts take centre stage, carrying out either livestreams or uploading pre-recorded videos of their performances or work on to the festival’s Facebook page.

Acts included: Sarah Lawman, Liza Lambert, Zoey Lambert, FlutterBuy Cupcakes, Montagu & Amber, Isolation Collaboration, Mark’s Magic Mayhem, Andreas Schneider, Maralin Cottenham, Mark Allen, Wild Bloom Beads, Amber Nunn, Griggsy Bags at Vintage Rogues, Kerry Kleis Images, Ed Ngai, BIIZ Photography, Fire Fairy Arts, Charlotte O’ Fraise, Joanna Sansom, Pascale Roura and her son Khem, DancAYers Company, Dianne Prior, Jake Morrell, Feryl, Celia Francis, Nisha Anil, and The McGonigles.

Sarah said: “The festival was a really huge success and we were able to deliver the running order as planned with lots of positive comments and follows to the acts' pages, as well as artists selling work as well.

“It felt as if we were altogether, despite not being so, and as if we were in a festival field. There was so much energy and happy vibes from all.

“Lockdown has been hard on everyone across the nation (and globally). This was an idea that grew organically from my heart wanting to do something useful and entertaining for the community and artists alike.”

To view the Blank Canvas Artist Collective Facebook page, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/817559832041720