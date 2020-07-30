Burnham group set up to help villagers during COVID-19 becomes a charity

A group which was originally set up in Burnham to ‘help the village during COVID’ has become a charity.

The group, formerly known as Burnham Resilience Group (BRG), received its charity status on Friday and is now known as Burnham Resilience Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).

Burnham Resilience CIO chairman and trustee Adam Prince founded the group in March to help the village through the coronavirus and quickly amassed a network of volunteers who would carry out a range of tasks, including collecting prescriptions, doing shopping, and providing phone calls for those in self-isolation.

Discussing his decision to obtain charity status, Adam said: “We quickly came to the conclusion that the effects of COVID are going to be much longer term.

“So we wanted to become a longer term organisation and going for charity status seemed the logical thing to do.”

The charity currently has eight trustees and four project co-ordinators, as well as between 160 and 180 volunteers.

Since being set up they have initiated several projects including assembling and delivering to schools 230 activity packs for vulnerable children, making and delivering 40 adult care packages for the elderly and buying medical equipment and donating it to Burnham Health Centre.

Its Labyrinth Project will also see a labyrinth built in the village to remain as a memory of COVID-19 for future generations.

The charity is looking to hold a socially distanced stone painting day in August for the project.

It is working on a project for teenagers, which includes online tutorials on topics such as how to write a CV, writing a personal statement for university, skincare, make-up and how to draw using a tablet.

Paula Prince, trustee and vice chair said: “It’s great to see all these micro-communities all building up and it just shows that there are a lot of people here that have now realised the importance of being part of a community and how much difference it can make.”

Adam said: “We’ve now built up a lot of these relationships, people who didn’t know each other are now friends as well as neighbours and their supporting each other and that’s got to be the highlight.”

For more information about support and how to volunteer visit: https://burnhamresilience.co.uk