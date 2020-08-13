Burnham bell ringers to ring for VJ Day on Saturday

Bell ringers at a church in Burnham are set to mark VJ Day by ringing handbells in the churchyard and reciting the names of ringers who died during the Second World War.

The event on Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender during the war.

The bell ringers at St Peter’s Church will mark the end of a two-minute silence, observed by members of Burnham Royal British Legion at the war memorial in Burnham Park at 11am.

Visitors are welcome to St Peter’s Chuchyard from 10.45am. The church’s new curate Samson Kuponiyi will lead prayers and readings.

Strict social distancing guidelines will be observed and attendees are asked to wear a mask.

To provide names for be remembered on the day or inquire about joining the bell ringers, contact Cliff Blundell on 01628 602194 or on cliff.blundell@btinternet.com.