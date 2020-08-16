Burnham Park Hall thanks supporters as it marks 10th anniversary

A community venue in Burnham marked its 10th anniversary on Friday.

A post on the Burnham Park Hall Facebook page said: “Whilst COVID-19 may have spoilt all of our planned birthday fun and most of our events this year, we will be celebrating twice as much when it’s all over.

“We have achieved so much over the past 10 years. Thank you to everyone who has supported us in any way. Everything we do is for the Burnham community and we hope that we have created a community venue to be proud of.”

Burnham Parish Council, based at the hall, expressed its gratitude.

In a post on the parish council website, Cllr Lyn Mangisi, said: "It’s great to celebrate success, and what a successful 10 years it has been for Burnham Park Hall.

“Well done to the BPH team for their hard work in always making sure we have events for everyone in the community and up-selling one of our most valuable and modern assets in the village.”