Burnham musician Dan Pryde entertains neighbours with live performances every Sunday

An acoustic musician has been entertaining his neighbours during the pandemic by performing outside his house every Sunday afternoon.

Dan Pryde plays on his driveway outside his home in Chiltern Road between 3pm and 5pm.

Discussing the songs he plays, the 23-year-old said: “I play all sorts really. I’ve had all sorts of requests [from] old stuff [from the] 1960s to newer stuff like The Killers.”

Richard Baylis, who watches Dan perform on a Sunday, said: “This has brought the whole road closer together and a number of people from other streets come to watch. We sit and stand down the road and I can’t express the thanks that he should be given for entertaining the public during this current situation.”

Dan, who also does a Facebook livestream of his Sunday performances, said: “It’s turned into quite a nice little event now.”

Touching on the comments he has received he said: “It’s nice, I never really thought of it like that, it’s a nice thought to think that music can do that sort of thing, it brings people together.”