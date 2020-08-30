SITE INDEX

    • Burnham High Street post office closes temporarily for refurbishment

    The post office in the High Street has closed temporarily for refurbishment.

    The Burnham branch is due to re-open on Friday, September 18 at 1pm.

    To access post office services during the temporary closure, customers can visit Lent Rise Post Office and Cippenham Post Office.

    Antoinette Chitty, Post Office change manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

    “The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

