Buckinghamshire Council create 'Community Boards' to tackle issues within communities

New ‘Community Boards’ have been created by Buckinghamshire Council in a bid to tackle issues that matter the most within communities.

The aim of the boards is to connect local people, groups and organisations with the council in order to improve certain areas.

Burnham Beeches Community Board, which features Cllr David Anthony as chairman, Cllr Barbara Gibbs as vice-chairman and Jack Pearce as co-ordinator, will cover the Burnham, Dorney, Farnham, Stoke Poges and Taplow area.

The board will look at the key issues and themes that need to be addressed the most and form an action plan, with working groups to oversee specific issues and projects.

Over the coming weeks, organisers are set to invite people, organisations and groups to get involved in helping to identify the board’s key priorities before the official launch in September.

To get involved email localities@buckinghamshire.gov.uk or visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/community-boards