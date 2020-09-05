MP Joy Morrissey joins villagers to paint stones in memory of their journey through COVID-19

MP Joy Morrissey joined community members to paint stones for a village project on Friday.

The free event, organised by Burnham Resilience Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), saw almost 100 people attend over the course of the day.

The painted stones will become part of the Burnham Labyrinth, created to remember the village’s journey through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults and children took part in 20-minute socially-distanced sessions – limited to a maximum of 20 people each, – between 10am and 3pm.

They created a range of different designs including painting memories of loved ones, trees in blossom, pets and walks during lockdown, as well as ladybirds seen by children.

Some stones also thanked carers and volunteers, while others were more symbolic, such as a tunnel featuring a small light at one end and the sun at the other.

A total of 123 stones were painted at the event.

Burnham Health Promotion Trust (BHPT) also attended the event to promote its Rainbows Over Burnham initiative and Mrs Morrissey and Cllr Dev Dhillion each created a square which will become part of a rainbow mosaic.

Paula Prince, Burnham CIO trustee and vice-chair, said: “I think the comments that were made emphasised how important it is to do something for the community in a safe setting.

“Everything was socially distanced and all equipment was sanitised between each person and session.

“We had some amazing volunteers helping otherwise we could have never held the event.”

She added that they are hoping to carry out similar events including setting up socially distanced sessions at independent living accommodations and looking into visiting schools and having pop-up sessions at some of the Burnham pubs.