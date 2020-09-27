MP Joy Morrissey visits Burnham primary school to view mental health and wellbeing approach

MP Joy Morrissey has visited a primary school in Burnham to take a look at their whole-school approach to wellbeing and mental health.

The Beaconsfield MP made the trip to St Peter’s CofE School on Friday, to see the approach, led by the school’s Chaplaincy team, consisting of Katie Bird, Rebecca Suessner, Helen Grove and headteacher Tanya Morris.

During the visit, Mrs Morris shared the school’s three phased, three strand approach and Mrs Morrissey reviewed plans and intervention measures, while also meeting pupils and watching the teachers in action.

The MP also questioned staff and leaders about their opinions on how central Government could support these approaches.

The school has also launched a new project, focused on ‘developing a safe outdoor space for reflection’.

Pupils have been devising plans to transform the courtyard into a welcoming space where they are able to work.

Mrs Morris said: “At St Peter’s we pride ourselves on teaching children how to care for their own mental health and wellbeing and we actively seek the support of experts in the field to ensure we do this in a way in which our pupils really flourish.

“Prioritising relationships and building self-esteem is the bedrock of good mental health for young people.

“We also understand that staff, families and pupils sometimes need additional support and we are keen to provide as much help as we can when needed.

“We pride ourselves on balancing a nurturing and compassionate environment with the challenge to ‘achieve with all our might.”

The school is seeking help from members of the public with the project. To get involved, contact the school at: 01628 602295 or email admin@stpeters.bucks.sch.uk