Taplow care home open new portable building for family visits

A care home has opened a new portable building which will allow the residents’ families to visit during the winter months.

The new cabin arrived at Applegarth Care Home in Huntercombe Lane earlier last month and was officially opened by residents in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 26.

On the day, residents marked the occasion with a buffet, a cake, refreshments and dancing and singing in the afternoon.

In the summer months, the care home set up COVID-19 safe garden visits between residents and their families.

However, to ensure families could visit during the colder winter months, the home, which has remained free of COVID-19, decided to start fundraising to install a summerhouse. However, plans for the summerhouse were soon put on hold due to the need for planning permission, and may be pursued at a later date.

Care home manager Jenny Poole said she started considering a ‘plan b’ in October, and soon came up with the idea of installing a portable cabin in the car park at the front of the home.

She said: “I knew as we approached the long wintery months the isolation from family would have a devastating impact on resident’s quality of life.”

“Residents have a need and right to see their family and by making this possible is my proudest achievement yet.”

The cabin has been named ‘The joyful reunion cabin’ which was suggested by resident Eric Thick.