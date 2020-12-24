Burnham primary school collects donated items for project helping those in need

A primary school in Burnham spent the week collecting items for people in need from Monday, December 7 to Friday, December 11.

St Peter’s CofE Primary School collected a host of donations, including cleaning products, long-life products and sanitary items in a ‘COVID-safe manner’, before passing them onto Rev Janet Minkkinen of St Peter’s Church who delivered them to the Care & Share project in Burnham.

The project was set up this year to support those in need.

Tanya Morris, headteacher of St Peter’s CofE Primary School, said: “The children and families of St Peter’s CofE [Primary] School, in Burnham have been busy getting into the spirit of Christmas.

“At this time of year, we believe it is important to consider the importance of giving to those less fortunate than ourselves.

“Our school is an important part of our local community and we know how vital the foodbanks are - they can be a true lifeline in times of need.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but we are very proud that we are able to hold true to our values and continue to help others at this time of year.”