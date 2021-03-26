Burnham family thank Great Ormond Street Hospital for 'excellent care' of their daughter

The parents of a nine-year-old from Burnham who spent two months in hospital have thanked doctors for looking after their daughter.

Metta Shinde has lived with Crohn’s disease and has had a stoma bag since the age of four.

On Tuesday, January 19, Metta suffered a stomach ache, fever and sickness and her stoma stopped working and she was admitted to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

The following day she was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where an ultrasound scan revealed she had a small bowel obstruction with adhesions.

During an emergency surgery to remove the adhesions, doctors’ found a perforation on Metta’s small bowel.

A week after the surgery, Metta was experiencing an unusually high temperature and following a scan, doctors’ discovered four fluid collections in the bowel ‘as a result of surgery’.

The collections resulted in Metta experiencing a high temperature, pulse rate and stomach ache and caused sepsis.

After treating her with high doses of IV antibiotics, two weeks later, Metta’s condition deteriorated once again, with doctor’s discovering she had suffered side effects to her medication.

Metta experienced a high temperature and sickness, and the effects were so severe that she ‘lost her immunity completely’ and her bone marrow almost stopped working in fighting infection.

Metta, who had suffered high pressure on her heart, damage to her renal kidney and was left with a severely damaged liver, was taken to a high dependency unit at the hospital with isolated infection control to avoid catching any further infections.

At one point she had a team of more than 10 consultants working to rescue her from the life-threatening condition.

She suffered further complications that saw spikes in her temperature before doctors found a breakthrough to put her on the right course of antibiotics.

Metta’s condition slowly started to improve and she finally came home on Monday, March 8.

During her time in hospital, Metta was not only supported by her family, but also received messages of support and videos from Lent Rise School, where she is in year five.

Spread a Smile charity, which helps to cheer up children while they are in hospital through a range of different activities such as singing sessions on Zoom, also provided online support for Metta.

Metta’s dad Avinash Shinde said: “We were worried when Metta was in hospital but we had trust in the hospital and doctors.”

Highlighting the support, he added: “The support from school meant a lot and it gave us strength and support.

“We are grateful and thankful to GOSH and the whole team is amazing.

“They were exceptionally expert and Metta got excellent care under their expertise.”

Metta’s parents Avinsah and Poonam are encouraging people to donate to the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity as it is ‘wonderful’ hospital and without it, Metta ‘would not have received such excellent care’.