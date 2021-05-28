Burnham gardening event raises more than £300 for village library

More than £300 was raised for Burnham Library on Saturday as people attended a gardening event at the library.

The annual Seedy Saturday gardening event, which is run by Friends of Burnham Library (FOBL) as part of their fundraising for the library, took place between 10am and 2pm in the courtyard.

This is the FOBL’s first fundraising event since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

While they could only accommodate a limited number of 30 people at any one time due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the event still attracted more than 100 people over a few hours.

The event saw a ‘large’ number of gardening goods sold, all of which were donated to FOBL.

Some of these include plants such as shrubs, herbs, vegetables and flowering plants, as well as gardening tools, decorative plant pots, gardening magazines and sundries.

A total of £340 was raised.

Andrew Strathdee, chairman of FOBL, said: “The event went very well and after an initial shower, the rain held off for the rest of the time we were open.

“This was our first fundraising event for over a year and the money raised was very welcome as we have some books to buy for the Children's Summer Reading Challenge.”