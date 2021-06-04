SITE INDEX

    • Burnham 15-year-old raises more than £560 after cutting hair for charity

    A 15-year-old boy has raised more than £500 after braving the shave in support of a family friend with cancer.

    Laurence King took on Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘Brave the Shave’, to support both his family friend John Jesshop in his fight against prostate cancer and others’ affected by the disease.

    After growing his hair out for more than 15 months, Laurence, a year 10 student at Holyport College, finally had it chopped off at his aunt and uncle, Jo and Chas Stokes’, home in Burnham on Sunday, May 23.

    His aunt Tessie Halliburton, of Maidenhead, carried out the cut with the help of other family members.

    Laurence initially set a target of £111 which has now been surpassed with the total currently standing at more than £560.

    The cut hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs

    for youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

    Laurence’s mum Sarah said: “I as his mother feel proud of Laurence. It feels great to have done something to show support.

    “He is always generous with his time and support of others and has a special rapport with John.”

    John said: “We are very proud that Laurence not only raised a considerable amount for the charity but that also his beautiful hair is to be donated to children that are having cancer treatment.”

    Laurence’s fundraiser can be viewed at: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/Shavers/laurence-king1

    Burnham

