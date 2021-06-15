Will Mellor and Burnham youngsters feature in 'Vindaloo Two' charity single

Youngsters from a performing arts school in Burnham have taken part in the remake of a football anthem to raise money for the NHS.

The remaking of the song ‘Vindaloo’, which was first made famous by Fat Les during the 1998 FIFA World Cup, was the brainchild of TV star Will Mellor, who lives in Burnham.

The track, which is called 'Vindaloo Two' was released on Friday, June 11 by 'Together For England', ahead of the start of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, which was set to take place last year, but was postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Joining Will to perform the song were a host of TV personalities including Keith Lemon (Leigh Francis), Danny Dyer, Paddy McGuiness, Fat Les member Keith Allen and Bez and Rowetta from Happy Mondays.

Twelve youngsters from Mellor Performing Arts School (MPAS) joined the cast as singers and dancers, recording the track and appearing in the official music video.

The youngsters involved include: Amelia Brigdale, Josh Brigdale, Gyaan Bharj, Charlotte Haward, Ria Joshi, Louie Holliday, Autaum Letton, Jayden Mellor, Ellen Liston, Jessica Smith, Renee Mellor and Willow Standing.

The new video was filmed at Hoxton Market in London, the same place the original video was shot more than 23 years ago.

The single, which is being backed by Deliveroo with some of the company's riders also appearing in the video, was recorded at the Metropolis Studios in Chiswick and both the recording and video also featured members of the The London Community Gospel Choir and the NHS.

All proceeds from the song will go to NHS Charities Together and t-shirts can also be purchased, with 100 per cent of the proceeds also going to the charity.

Will Mellor, who created 'Together for England', said: “I wanted to do something to lift people’s spirits and with the euros around the corner the Vindaloo song came to mind.

“It’s a really uplifting song and thought it would get people excited for the tournament and with all proceeds going to NHS charities together gives people a chance raise some money and say a big thank you to the NHS.

“I wanted the video to be a real coming together of people so having the kids from MPAS recording Vocals and bouncing down the street with us in the video was fantastic.

“It was a really memorable few days for them and everyone else involved.”

Michelle Mellor, owner of Mellor Performing Arts School, said: “Our school was honoured to be involved in such an exciting experience and especially including the added bonus of it contributing to such a great cause.

“After such a hard year, our school has luckily reopened stronger than ever. Not only have we just won the Prestige Awarded ‘Best Performing Arts School in Buckinghamshire, but we recently launched our new school agency and it was great for the children who had joined to almost immediately get such a great taste for professional work.

“The children were amazing and took everything in their stride.

“They were a credit to Mellor Performing Arts School and should be so proud of themselves.”

For the song, music video and more visit: www.linktr.ee/vindalootwo