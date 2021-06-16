Resident calls for more face-to-face appointments at Burnham Health Centre

A Burnham resident is calling for more face-to-face appointments at Burnham Health Centre.

Mark Sibthorp explained that trying to get a face-to-face appointment recently has been ‘almost impossible’.

He said: “I can understand their need for caution and safety when COVID was extremely problematic and the NHS was overburdened with cases and critical care was full up with COVID patients, but that is no longer the case.”

He added: “It now seems to me that they are still using COVID as an excuse not to give you a face-to-face appointment.

“I just think it’s wrong. We are all paying for a service here.”

On the centre carrying out consultations via other means, the 61-year-old said ‘you can’t beat a face-to-face appointment’ and added: “That’s not really the direction we need to be going in.”

He added that it is time for Burnham Health Centre to ‘re-set the situation’ and ‘start seeing patients face-to-face more routinely’.

“This is a nationwide issue, it’s not isolated at Burnham Health Centre, although I really care about Burnham Health Centre because that’s my provider”, he said.

Mark explained: “You can’t beat the value of face-to-face interactions. First of all from the perspective of the doctor’s ability to diagnose you, but secondly, it’s more than that, it’s pastoral.

“People’s mental wellbeing improves if they’ve spoken to a medical professional.

“You simply can’t get that from a text message or WhatsApp call over the phone.”

He added that getting an appointment in a ‘timely fashion’ of any sort to see a doctor is ‘very very difficult’ to a point where ‘you almost give up’ and called for Burnham Health Centre to better utilise Patient Access on the website, so people could book appointments easily.

Burnham Health Centre had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Updated guidance from NHS England, issued on May 20, states: “All GP practices must ensure they are offering a blended approach of both face-to-face and remote appointments, so both are always available to patients according to what is clinically appropriate.”