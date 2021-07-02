Burnham family take in squirrel who wouldn't leave their son's side

A family in Burnham have taken in a squirrel who wouldn’t not leave the side of their 12-year-old son as he was making his way home from school.

Rachel Philpott’s son Caden, had just got off the train at Taplow station on Thursday, May 27 when he was handed a baby squirrel by a fellow youngster who had found it in the road.

After attempting to put it back into the nearby bushes, the squirrel who the family have now named Nutty, kept following Caden as he walked away from the station and down the streets.

Caden then called his mum Rachel, 43, on FaceTime to explain the situation and she along with his 10-year-old brother Harley arrived to try and return Nutty back to the the nearby trees and bushes.

However, after their attempts to return Nutty to the wild were unsuccessful, the trio decided to take him home with them.

Nutty, who is now around 14-weeks-old, sleeps in a little house the family, which also includes dad James Philpott, 43, a project logistics director, have built for him in a tree in their garden.

Rachel told the Advertiser: “He is massively just part of the family now.

“We're constantly [asking] is he ok, is he alright, checking on him, making sure he's got what he needs.

“But it's been really lovely and nice to go out in the garden in the morning, hello Nutty, out he pops, comes running down, wants a little cuddle and stuff, it's lovely.

“So when he does go we'll miss him massively.”

The family have also set up a TikTok account for Nutty, showcasing a range of videos of him and the family. The videos can be viewed at: https://www.tiktok.com/@nuttyoursquirrel?lang=en