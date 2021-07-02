Burnham Village Fete to return with fun dog show and funfair

Attendees will enjoy a funfair and dancing and singing shows as the Burnham Village Fete gets underway on Saturday, July 10.

The fete, which will be opened by Beaconsfield and Burnham MP Joy Morrissey will follow the theme of ‘Burnham Says Thank You’, paying tribute to volunteers, key workers and local businesses that have supported the community during the pandemic.

Taking place in Burnham Park between noon and 4pm, attendees will get the chance to enjoy a performance from Azure Theatre School and visit more than 30 stalls from charities and local businesses.

Guests will also enjoy a range of other features including Traylen’s fun fair, games, a fun dog show, The Lion’s Train providing rides around the park, dancing and singing shows and food and drink stalls, including and a Beer and Prosecco tent and a barbeque.

A new feature at the fete is an Eco-Floats parade which will see participants showcase human powered vehicles including bicycles, pushchairs and prams and wheelbarrows with up to five other people, decorated in the theme of the fete.

A Burnham Community Association (BCA) Grand Prize Draw is also being held with a host of prizes including the first prize of £250 cash up for grabs.

A virtual Donkey Derby is also set to take place, featuring virtual donkey races and donkey rides.

Due to the continuation of the COVID-19 restrictions, attendees will be requested to log on the fete’s Trace and Trace QR code, remain in family groups and bubbles and observe social distancing.

Hand sanitisers will be provided and masks are encouraged.

Discussing the charities and local business stall at this year’s fete, Andrew Strathdee, chairman of Village Fete Committee, said: “As you can tell from this take-up it is very important for local charities to start raising funds again after a long period with no income and that is the wish for all of us and to encourage the village back to life after lockdown.”