Train rides and stalls on offer as Burnham Village Fete returns

Attendees enjoyed train rides, a fun fair, stalls and shows as Burnham Village Fete return on Saturday, July 10.

The popular fete was opened by Beaconsfield and Burnham MP Joy Morrissey, who in her opening speech welcomed attendees, thanked organisers, reflected on it having been a long time since a gathering like this was possible due to the pandemic and looked ahead to the lifting of restrictions on Monday, July 19.

Mrs Morrissey then judged a parade of Eco Floats with Elle Godfrey of Oakwood Estates, awarding the first prize to Burnham Townswomen’s Guild, second to Burnham Community Library and the third split equally between The Well at Lent Rise and Burnham Care and Share.

Attendees at Burnham Park between midday and 4pm also enjoyed Traylen’s fun fair, and were treated to train rides by Maidenhead Lions.

Observers also enjoyed the popular dog show, which saw around 80 to 100 dogs take part in a series of categories including prettiest and handsomest, the dog who looks like their owner the most and 'catching the sausage'.

The High Street riddle trail also took place and Burnham Beeches rotary also hosted their ‘Almost the Donkey Derby’, featuring virtual races and in-person donkey rides for children.

An estimated 1,750 to 2,000 people attended throughout the day.

Guests were also treated to 33 stalls from local charities and businesses some of which included: Burnham Health Promotion Trust (BHPT), Burnham Youth Club, Burnham Hertiage Society, Mohanji ACT Foundation and the Rambler Kitchen.

Mrs Morrissey also drew the prizes for the raffle draw, with the first prize winner being awarded £250 cash, the second receiving a FitBit Charge 4, the third getting £75 cash and the fourth being awarded a rechargeable torch.

There were a total of 20 prizes all worth over £25, and also included hampers and vouchers for various shops.

A NHS COVID-19 Testing Unit was also available on site to offer advice and provide COVID-19 tests.

Andrew Strathdee, chairman of the Village Fete committee, said: “All the feedback I have had has been extremely positive.

“Despite a damp start, the afternoon was packed with people and they all seemed to be having a really good time.

MP Joy Morrissey said: “The range of local talent on display was incredible, and a wonderful reminder of what a remarkable place Burnham is.

“The sense of community brought about by this event, notably crossing intergenerational lines, gives me hope for our lives after lockdown. I’m already looking forward to next year.”

Nick Teale, a member Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches’ and organiser of the event, said: "It was an amazing day in Burnham Park.

“We had a constant stream of children queuing for donkey rides and we took about 220 of them.

“A big thanks to all the helpers.”