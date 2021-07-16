Londoner prosecuted and fined for fly-tipping furniture in Burnham

04:30PM, Friday 16 July 2021
A man from London has been prosecuted and told to pay more than £1,000 for fly-tipping furniture in Burnham.
Lawrence Joseph Rooney of Western Avenue, London W3, was found guilty of fly-tipping a mattress and bed on Crow Piece Lane in August 2019, following a trial at High Wycombe Magistrates Court earlier this month.
The court heard that Bucks Council regularly conducts surveillance against fly-tipping offences in the wider area of Burnham, including on Crow Piece Lane.
A camera captured images of a man dumping waste, consisting of a divan bed base and mattress on Crow Piece Lane on Monday, August 19 2019.
The car was insured under Rooney’s name and the driver caught by the camera dumping the waste also had a striking similarity to Rooney himself.
Rooney denied dumping and said he sold his vehicle to a man who looked like him. He was unable to provide any evidence of this sale.
District Judge Dodds found Rooney’s evidence to be unconvincing.
He was fined £750 plus costs bringing the total to £1,075.
