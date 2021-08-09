Attendees to enjoy live performances as Burnham Park Live returns

Attendees are set to be treated to live music and plenty of food and drink as Burnham Park Live kicks off this year.

The popular event, by Burnham Park Hall and DK proDuKtions, is due to take place on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 in Burnham Park and is sponsored by Chancery Homes.

A range of bands are set to take to the stage, including !Daft!, Graffiti Child, Soultrax, Dacoda, Vandy and Mitch – a tribute act to Michael Buble.

Event goers are welcome to bring their own blanket or chair or can purchase a table for up to six people to enjoy the experience.

Food and bars selling a host of drinks will also be available across both days.

David Kemp, event manager, said “It’s set to be a great weekend of live music, provided by local performers and bands.

“Over 500 local residents attended last year and the feedback was so positive, not only of the music on offer but also

expressing that despite COVID, they felt very comfortable and safe during the event.

“Let’s hope that the sun makes an appearance this year.”

For more information on this year’s event and to book tickets visit: www.parkliveburnham.co.uk/