Burnham care company encourages village High Street shops to raise awareness of dementia

A care company is encouraging shops in Burnham High Street to help raise awareness of dementia.

To mark World Alzheimer’s Day on Tuesday, September 21, Visiting Angels is encouraging the community to take part in ‘Light up Burnham.’

The event is an ‘opportunity to show solidarity and support’ to those with dementia who were 'hit the hardest’ by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses will be displaying a poster and encouraging people to ‘Go Blue for Dementia’ by showcasing blue LED lights in their windows.

Individuals are asked to take a photo of themselves next to one of the posters or share a relevant photo with Visiting Angels on social media.

Businesses or individuals wishing to participate can display blue LED lights in their windows, or contact Visiting Angels on social media.