MP Joy Morrissey shows support for project improving recognition of Lord William Grenville

MP Joy Morrissey has shown her support for a project by pupils at a Burnham primary school to boost the recognition of 1st Baron Lord William Wyndham Grenville.

Lord Grenville, who was the UK Prime Minister from 1806 to 1807 and pushed through the law abolishing the slave trade, is buried at St Peter’s Church.

Pupils decided to embark on a project after discovering Lord Grenville’s crypt is concreted over and feeling ‘disappointed’ by the placement and appearance of a sign for him beneath a noticeboard in the village, year six pupils at St Peter’s CE Primary School have set about changing this through their project.

As part of the collaborative community project, which is being helped by St Peter’s Church vicar, Rev Janet Minkkinen, pupils would like to create an art piece to sit on top of Lord Grenville’s crypt, change the sign, and create information leaflets with details about him and his work.

Visiting the school on Thursday, September 30, Burnham and Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey spoke to pupils about the project and was presented with a book of letters they had to written for her expressing how they felt about Lord Grenville and what they would like to see happen.

Mrs Morrissey then walked to St Peter’s Church with the pupils to see Lord Grenville’s crypt and also viewed the sign beneath the noticeboard.

The pupils have also written letters to Boris Johnson about their project, hoping to gain his support.

Year six teacher Helen Grove, said: “When we say abolition of the slave trade it’s such a simple sentence, but it's a huge global impact.

“Who could be more powerful really for us to have in our community?

“This was not just nationally it was internationally, it affected so many people and I think that's why the children are so incredibly passionate about it.”

Discussing the MP’s visit, she added: “I was immensely proud of how they were just able to articulate how they felt, and what they wanted to happen.”

Headteacher Tanya Morris, said: “I am so proud of the children’s profound sense of social action. Year six have applied their embedded school values and are genuinely passionate that Lord Grenville should be commemorated in a more suitable fashion.”

MP Joy Morrissey, said: “I was immensely touched by the passion and dedication of the year six pupils at St Peter’s School, who have taken up this important cause to make sure we recognise and celebrate a great step forward for our society. I will be campaigning for Lord Grenville and his momentous actions to be remembered both in Westminster and Burnham.”

If any members of the community would like to share their ideas and support the project, contact Helen Grove via the St Peter’s CE Primary School number: 01628 602295.