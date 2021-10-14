Burnham resident describes Buckinghamshire CCG response as 'absolute fob-off'

A Burnham resident has described a Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) response to his complaint about the village’s medical centre as an ‘absolute fob-off’.

Colin Boughton-Smith has hit out at a ‘disgraceful’ letter, which was sent to MP Joy Morrissey by Buckinghamshire CCG after she intervened on his behalf when he was unable to get an appointment at Burnham Health Centre despite multiple attempts.

Colin said the response, which was forwarded to him, was ‘completely unresearched’ and contained several mistakes.

The CCG has since apologised for ‘inaccuracies’ in the letter.

In its response, the CCG said it was unable to comment on ‘specific incidents’ described by Colin, and suggested he contact the Burnham practice manager directly.

Alternatively, the letter asks that if he can provide his father’s full name and permission to the complaints manager at the CCG, they can forward on his concerns – despite the fact that Colin is 72 years old.

Colin said: “They haven’t even researched me as an individual and realised I’m 72.”

A statement from NHS Buckinghamshire CCG, said: “NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group would like to apologise for any inaccuracies in our correspondence relating to this patient.

“We are also sorry to hear about any difficulties they may have experienced in accessing services at their GP Practice.

“We cannot comment on individual cases for reasons of patient confidentiality, and the NHS Complaints Procedure means that the CCG cannot deal with specific complaints about GP practices. We can ensure this patient receives support in taking their concerns forward, however.

“GP practices across Buckinghamshire continue to work extremely hard under immense pressure.

“There is greater demand on primary care services than usual for this time of year and COVID-19 continues to impact on staffing levels, as staff members become ill or have to isolate.

“Many practices are also now working to deliver the COVID booster vaccination programme. Practices are offering face-to-face appointments to anyone who is assessed to need one. This judgement is based on the clinical need of the patient and whether an individual may have a condition which requires greater support.”