School fights to make roads safer

Parents and teachers at Dropmore Infant School are launching a campaign to tackle ‘speeding vehicles and angry motorists’ on the school’s road.

The 200-year-old school is on a road used as a commuter cut-through to the M40.

Teachers and parents are concerned that a lack of proper pavements around the school – with no crossing point – puts the safety of children at risk.

“The issue is we are a school with very young children in a remote location, so the parents have no option but to drive the children to and from school,” said headteacher Gitta Streete.

“It is not just the speed at which drivers are racing along the road but also the impatience and aggression of the drivers.

“Some obscene language (is) being shouted, hand gestures and recently even racist abuse, directed to parents parking legally.”

In a bid to improve road safety, the school applied for funding from the local Community Board to determine what improvements could be made.

These would also have benefitted the nearby Montessori nursery and St Anne’s church visitors. However, the funding application was rejected.

“We don’t know where to turn to next,” said Mrs Streete.

“[We] live in fear that the police and council are waiting for a horrendous accident before it is deemed a serious enough issue for anyone to consider spending any money here.”

Now the school is attempting to raise the £7,000 themselves. So far, the children have already raised £4,000 through a sponsored walk/ run/ cycle/ swim.

The school’s PTA are hoping to draw light to their battle with their Christmas lights fundraising event on Friday, November 26, from 4.30-5.30pm at the school.

Mrs Streete will turn on the lights of a 9ft Christmas tree and parents and children will be invited to join in with a lantern design competition and carol singing.

The school wants to install speed awareness signs on the 30mph road.