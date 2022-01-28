Classical Voices concert to take place at Burnham church

A classical concert is set to be held at a church in the village next month.

The event, called Classical Voices, will take place at St Peter’s Church on Saturday, February 5 from 7.30pm.

The concert will see Soprano Jennifer Coleman and Lewis Raines, a member of the vocal quartet G4, perform on the night.

The first section of the show will feature Italian classical songs and arias as duets, while the second half will contain a fusion of musical theatre and songs concertgoers will recognise.

Jennifer, who lives locally in Burnham and has previously performed at the church, said: “It’s going to be a very enjoyable evening in the stunning venue of St Peter’s Church.”

Ian Fordyce, licensed lay minister at St Peter’s Church, said: “It’s almost a celebration of the end of lockdown hopefully.

“She certainly gave a lovely concert the last time and I’m sure this will be even better.”

Tickets for the event cost £10 and they will be available to purchase on the door, or prior to the event through St Peter’s Church.

Jennifer Coleman can be contacted at: jennifer.coleman@live.co.uk