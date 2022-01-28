Villagers invited to Warming Morning at Burnham retirement home

Villagers are invited to a retirement home in Burnham to enjoy a Warming Morning, fundraising event for South Bucks RSPCA.

The event at Churchill Retirement Living’s Beeches Lodge development will take place from 10.30am on Tuesday, February 1.

The event will see villagers enjoy cake, coffee and a chat for a small donation.

All the funds raised will go to South Bucks RSPCA.

Nancy Rutherford, regional sales and marketing director for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Warming Morning event to raise funds for a great charity.

“Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer.

“It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”

Call 01628 873690 or see www.churchillretirement.co.uk for further information.