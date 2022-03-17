Burnham church invites community to decorate tree to in support of Ukraine

A church in Burnham is inviting people to tie yellow and blue ribbons, wool, and fabric to a tree in the churchyard to show support for Ukraine.

The project, by St Peter’s Church, started on Monday, March 7, and was the brainchild of churchwarden Pam Rogers.

The church is also fundraising for the British Red Cross in Ukraine and had a collection bucket in place during services from Ash Wednesday to Sunday, March 6 and more than £660 was raised.

